David A. Ziegenbein
St. Clair - David A. Ziegenbein, age 82, of St. Clair, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born July 15, 1937 in Detroit to the late Henry and Eleanor Ziegenbein. He married Barbara Kraski on August 8, 1959. He worked for the City of Detroit, Community and Development Department for many years. He is survived by his wife; Barbara and his son; Robert Ziegenbein. He is also survived by his furry friend; Brady. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019