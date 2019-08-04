Resources
More Obituaries for David Ziegenbein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Ziegenbein


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Ziegenbein Obituary
David A. Ziegenbein

St. Clair - David A. Ziegenbein, age 82, of St. Clair, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born July 15, 1937 in Detroit to the late Henry and Eleanor Ziegenbein. He married Barbara Kraski on August 8, 1959. He worked for the City of Detroit, Community and Development Department for many years. He is survived by his wife; Barbara and his son; Robert Ziegenbein. He is also survived by his furry friend; Brady. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.