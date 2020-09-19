David Allen Turner, Jr., PhD



David Allen Turner, Jr., PhD, age 65, died on September 14, 2020 with his loving family by his side at his home in Ypsilanti.



David was born in Augusta, GA on September 7, 1955, and was the third child of Dr. David Allen and Faye (Bolton) Turner of Albany, GA. David served in the USAF 1978 - 1983, as an airborne Russian linguist and base photographer at Kadena Air Base, Japan.



David earned his MS (1987) and PhD (1994) in Biological Sciences from Wayne State University where he met his wife, Kamilah (Wakim) Turner. David and Kamilah moved to Ypsilanti, and David completed a postdoctoral fellowship with the University of Michigan. They had two sons, Marley Allen (1994) and Dylan Milad (1997), and they collaborated on an art jewelry business (Imagine) for many years. David worked for Pfizer, and as a research assistant professor at the Medical College of Ohio before accepting a civilian position with the USAF Drug Testing Laboratory in San Antonio, TX where he worked as a forensic toxicologist and expert witness until retiring in 2017.



David is survived by his wife Kamilah of 30 years, his sons, Marley and Dylan, Marley's fiancée, Franchesca Leguen and son Thasiyah. Also surviving are his mother, Faye Turner, sisters and their spouses Nancy and Scott Brown, and Susan and Richard Winston, and mother and brother in law Carol Sessions and Gordon Wakim. David is also survived by his nieces, Annalee Wilkin, Clara Winston, Margaret Brown, and great nephew Mitchell Glausier. David was preceded in death by his father Dr. David Allen Turner, Sr., and his father in law, Milad Nimr Wakim. David also leaves behind numerous brothers by other mothers; they know who they are.



David played harmonica with innumerable bands from his youth until his last days. He was a founding member of the Luddites of Detroit, and had a knack for being invited onto any stage for a song or two. David never met a stranger. He touched the lives of so many. He was a genuinely funny, creative, intelligent person that would instantly light up a room. He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to know him.



Memorials can be sent to the Lebanese Red Cross or to a homeless shelter in your community. A celebration of David's life will be held on Oct. 10. Attendance is restricted due to COVID. Please email imagine@gvtc.com for an online link.









