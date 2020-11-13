David B. Shafer
David B. Shafer 97, of Commerce Twp, died Nov 12, 2020. For nearly a century, David lived a life embodied by hard work, kindness and decency.
A proud WWII veteran, David lived by the ideals of our country every single day. While exempt from military service during World War II for working in essential war industry, David nevertheless volunteered and served in the U.S.A.A.C./F. 464th Bomb Group (Heavy), 779th Bomb Squadron, in both North Africa and Italy. He was a 45-year salaried employee of the Ford Motor Company (and more as a consultant after retirement). David played softball well into his eighties, recounting recently his time on the field as "some of the best times of his life." David's greatest life accomplishment was his family. For nearly seventy-five years he was the beloved husband to the recently deceased Ruth (Wispe). David was proud father to Hilary (Barry) Spolan and Brad (Susan) Shafer. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his grandkids: Lindsay (Daniel) Pinchuk, Zack Spolan, Andrea Shafer and David Shafer.
But his most relished title of all was that of "GG" to his great-granddaughters, Jordyn and Lila Pinchuk. David was also the loving uncle of Linda (Dennis) Kayes, Beverly (Linda Walker) Shafer, Harry Shafer and Steven Shafer. He is also survived by special friends, Art and Julie Rott.
David was the son of the late Harry and Goldie Shafer (Waxman), and the brother of the late Eva (Hy) Lepler, Jack (Ruth) Shafer, and Frances (Sol) Gus. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES MONDAY AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN MT. CLEMENS. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com