Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Beattie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Beattie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Beattie Obituary
David Beattie

Westland - Beattie, David January 28, 2020 age 67 of Westland. Beloved father of Marion (Carl) McDaniel. Proud grandfather of Charlotte and Nora. Loving brother of Robert, the late Thomas and the late William. Dear uncle of Jerry (Colleen). Great uncle of Shannon and Liam Beattie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 31st 2-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford and Cherry Hill) Westland. Funeral service Saturday, February 1st 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -