David Beattie
Westland - Beattie, David January 28, 2020 age 67 of Westland. Beloved father of Marion (Carl) McDaniel. Proud grandfather of Charlotte and Nora. Loving brother of Robert, the late Thomas and the late William. Dear uncle of Jerry (Colleen). Great uncle of Shannon and Liam Beattie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 31st 2-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford and Cherry Hill) Westland. Funeral service Saturday, February 1st 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
