David Benigsohn

David Benigsohn Obituary
David Benigsohn

Farmington Hills - Beloved husband of the late Ronna Jo Benigsohn. Dear Long-time companion of Deborah Cohn. Loving father of Carrie (Roy) Krauthamer and Allison (Al) D'Angelo. Adoring grandfather of Ashley & Ryan Krauthamer. Amazing Uncle to Eric (Dalia) Dubin and their kids Alexa and Jakob. Bruce (Suzanne) Dubin and their kids Jules and Jordan. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY IN FERNDALE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
