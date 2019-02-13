Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
For more information about
David Burke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
Livonia, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Burke Obituary
David Burke

- - David Burke, age 90, passed away February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Bernadette. Loving father of Maura (Patrick) Brown, Dion (Caralyn), Sheila (Owen) Linford, Keith (Carri) and Kieran (B. J.). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Brendan, Devon, Ethan, Roy, Kellen and Casey. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with an evening rosary at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass, Saturday at 10 am (in state 9:30) at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd in Livonia.

Memorial contributions appreciated to Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit or to St. Colette Church.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.