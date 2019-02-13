|
|
David Burke
- - David Burke, age 90, passed away February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Bernadette. Loving father of Maura (Patrick) Brown, Dion (Caralyn), Sheila (Owen) Linford, Keith (Carri) and Kieran (B. J.). Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Brendan, Devon, Ethan, Roy, Kellen and Casey. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with an evening rosary at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass, Saturday at 10 am (in state 9:30) at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd in Livonia.
Memorial contributions appreciated to Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit or to St. Colette Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019