Beloved husband of the late Elaine Burnstine. Dear father of Steven Burnstine, Robert Burnstine, and Michael (Diana) Burnstine. Loving grandfather of Alexa, Ryan, Jack, Adam, and Zachary Burnstine. Devoted brother of the late Barbara (the late Harold) Nelson and Jeanie (the late Jerry) Kabeck. Dearest brother-in-law of Jerome (Janet) Rosman. Also remembered by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
