Beloved husband of the late Elaine Burnstine. Dear father of Steven Burnstine, Robert Burnstine, and Michael (Diana) Burnstine. Loving grandfather of Alexa, Ryan, Jack, Adam, and Zachary Burnstine. Devoted brother of the late Barbara (the late Harold) Nelson and Jeanie (the late Jerry) Kabeck. Dearest brother-in-law of Jerome (Janet) Rosman. Also remembered by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com