David C. JencksDave grew up in Ferndale and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. He then attended the University of Michigan earning a degree in Engineering in 1960.In 1963 he went to work for Detroit Coil Co. when his father, who was General Manager, suffered a heart attack. In 1966 his father passed away and Dave took over as General Manager, and ran the company successfully for 39 years.He was a bachelor and in his lifetime he had many passions. In the winter he loved to ski and was a weekend regular at Boyne Mountain. Summers would find him sailing on Crystal Lake or Lake St Clair or occasionally traveling and visiting the National Parks in the Western U.S. The 3 or 4 trips he took to Africa to photograph the animals were the highlights of his travelling life. Dave played the bag pipes and played at different functions including the Royal Oak Memorial Parade.He is survived by his brother Hollis and sister-in-law Karen, their two children, nephew Hollis (Jessica) and niece Jennifer Benson (Gene) and their children Grace Jencks and Aiden Benson.A private service will be held at Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors.