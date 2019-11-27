Services
David Carl Lankard

David Carl Lankard Obituary
David Carl Lankard

David Carl Lankard, 84, a longtime resident of Shelby Twp, Michigan and Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully November 26, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Beloved husband of the late Nancy; devoted father of Beth Lankard and Betsy (Ed) Peters; loving grandfather of Amanda (Brian) L'Heureux and great grandchildren, Kelsey, Ethan and Ava; and brother of the late Jane Sonnenberg. Visitation Monday from 2-8pm at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, Michigan 48026. Funeral Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. Instate at 10am. Private burial at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorial contributions can be addressed in his memory to the . Share memories with the family at faulmannwalsh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -