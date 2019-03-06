Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
David Core
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
David Core


David Core

- - David Core passed away March 2, 2019 age 63. Beloved son of Peggy and the Late Raymond. Loving brother of Tim (Cindy) Core, Mary Ann (Bill) Neaton, Kathleen (Tom) Brichta, Bridget (John) Crane and Amy (Tom ) Meszaros. Dear uncle of 16 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Friend of Allen Churchman. An 11 am funeral mass will be Thursday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Church. 10:30 am instate. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6 from 1pm to 8pm at Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Prayer service at 7pm

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019
