David Core
- - David Core passed away March 2, 2019 age 63. Beloved son of Peggy and the Late Raymond. Loving brother of Tim (Cindy) Core, Mary Ann (Bill) Neaton, Kathleen (Tom) Brichta, Bridget (John) Crane and Amy (Tom ) Meszaros. Dear uncle of 16 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Friend of Allen Churchman. An 11 am funeral mass will be Thursday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Church. 10:30 am instate. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6 from 1pm to 8pm at Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Prayer service at 7pm
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019