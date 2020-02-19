|
David D. Fredrick, Pastor of Galilean Baptist Church in Plymouth, MI, went to be with his Lord on February 17, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21st from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. In-State for Final Visiting on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Galilean Baptist Church, 42290 Five Mile, Plymouth 48170. Donations may be made to Galilean Baptist Church. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020