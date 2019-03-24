|
|
David E. Bryant
Gaylord - Bryant, David E. of Gaylord, Mi passed away Saturday, March 16th. He was 81 years old. David was born in Detroit to the late Warren and Onnallee Bryant. David graduated from Mackenzie High School, Detroit in 1956 and Wayne State University in 1960. He married Claudia Kendrick on September 24, 1960. They have two children, Gregory and John.
David worked at Detroit Bank and Trust/Comerica Bank for 35 years as Vice President of the trust department. In his spare time David enjoyed working as an off-ice official for the National Hockey League. He served as the Detroit Red Wings penalty timekeeper from 1960-1995. In addition, he coached many amateur youth hockey teams in the Royal Oak Hockey Association. David retired in 1994 and he and Claudia moved to Gaylord where they made many friends and enjoyed retirement. David also enjoyed music, the Chicago Cubs, The Green Bay Packers, and Michigan State football and basketball games.
David is survived by his wife, Claudia (Kendrick) Bryant, son Gregory (Beth) Bryant of Royal Oak, son John (Carrie) Bryant of Clarkston, grandchildren Katie, Steven, Jack and Zoe. He also leaves behind many friends in the Gaylord and Detroit area.
Funeral service will take place at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noon with visitation at 11:00 am. Luncheon will follow immediately after at The Otsego Grand. Contributions may be made to the Otsego County Library or Gaylord High School Hockey.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019