David E. Taughinbaugh
Fort Gratiot - David E. Taughinbaugh, age 90, of Fort Gratiot passed away at home on April 8, 2019. He was born November 18, 1928 in Highland Park, MI. David served his country in the U.S. Navy (USS Steinaker) through the end of WWII being honorably discharged in 1948. He married his beloved wife, Sallie (Arlesa) Waters in 1950 in Highland Park, MI. A career firefighter, David retired as Assistant Chief for the Highland Park Fire Department in 1979. Devoted father of three; Debbie Ziegler (Joe), Duane Taughinbaugh (Michelle), and Arlesa Szafranski (Michael) he provided summertime retreat for the family at their cottage in Lexington, MI where lifelong friends shaped memories. He moved his family to St. Clair, MI in 1979 where he worked and retired a second time as Fire Marshall for Harper Hospital in Detroit (DMC). During his last stint of employment of 20 years, David enjoyed watching the freighters and beauty of the St. Clair River as he worked part-time as bridge tender providing clearance for Pine River and St. Clair River Boat traffic.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie, children and grandchildren; Jo Jo and Jimmy Ziegler, Demerie Taughinbaugh, Cameron and Reanne Szafranski. Also, cherished by loving nieces and nephews.
David was proceeded in death by his parents, Doris and David M. Taughinbaugh, also his two sisters; Edyth Rosenberger (Lanny) and Edna Marone (Frank).
Through the later years, David was wonderfully cared for by his wife of nearly 69 years, and many dedicated caregivers who provided hearts of gold, compassion and empathy for the family. He passed peacefully in his home of three years, Blue Water Lodge, Independent Living, Ft. Gratiot MI.
A funeral service will be Thursday April 11 at 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be Friday in White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to The . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019