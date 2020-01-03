|
|
David Ebling
David Ebling passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 in Oakland Township, Michigan at the age of 83. David was born December 8, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Dr. Benjamin and Beatrice Ebling. He was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Marsh). He graduated from Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School and from Western Michigan University with an accounting degree and proudly served in the United States Army. David is survived by his son Kurt (Kristin) of Farmington Hills, Michigan and daughter Kristen (John) Krol of Oakland Township, Michigan; sister Susan (the late Bernard) Hallock; sister Virginia (Kenneth) Recker and sister-in-law Moyra Ebling. He was the proud grandfather of Blake, Chase, Brendan and Will and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Benjamin Ebling II. David married Marlene in 1965. They raised their children in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan; Lake Orion, Michigan; Greenville, Ohio; Anchorage, Alaska; and Rochester Hills, Michigan. David's family and friends remember him as generous, smart and as a friend and confidant to many. He retired from Pulte Home Corporation in 1998, was still in touch with many of his former co-workers and was very proud of his time there, helping to take the company public in 1983. David spent many years researching his family's genealogy, traveling throughout the United States, United Kingdom and the Netherlands with Marlene. In later years David and Marlene loved to travel annually to Apalachicola, Florida to stay at bed and breakfasts and enjoy oysters. Whether they were in Detroit or elsewhere, they were adventurous travelers, always seeking out new and exciting dining opportunities. David's greatest love was time spent with his family. He enjoyed attending his grandsons' sporting events and cheering them on. He loved family get togethers at the Pere Marquette Rod & Gun Club in Baldwin, Michigan and The Huntsman Hunt Club in Dryden, Michigan. Nothing excited him more than seeing his grandsons catch a trout or break a clay pigeon. His caring nature extended to friends of his children and grandchildren. Many thought of "Pots" as a surrogate father and grandfather and he reveled in their successes and felt their disappointments keenly. David was fiercely proud of his Dutch heritage, sharing that passion with his children and grandchildren, including the wearing of the Netherlands national color, orange. David was never shy with an opinion or clever saying, always receiving a smile and a chuckle in return. A memorial visitation will be held on January 11, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion, Michigan. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the Pere Marquette Watershed Council (https://www.peremarquette.org/donate).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020