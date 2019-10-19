Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Lau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. Lau Obituary
David F. Lau

- - David F. Lau, October 7, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband of Nancy Pfeffer. Loving father of Jonathan (Meloney). Grandfather of Reagan and namesake David. Dear brother of Mary James (Douglas) and Gregory (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Mary Pfeffer and Jane Hofverberg (Ulf). Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now