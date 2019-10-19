|
David F. Lau
- - David F. Lau, October 7, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband of Nancy Pfeffer. Loving father of Jonathan (Meloney). Grandfather of Reagan and namesake David. Dear brother of Mary James (Douglas) and Gregory (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Mary Pfeffer and Jane Hofverberg (Ulf). Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019