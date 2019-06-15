Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
Bloomfield Hills - David Fishman, 82, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years of Deena Fishman. Cherished father of Amy (Craig) Singer, Lisa (Gary) Langnas, and Nancy (Howard) Luckoff. Loving Grandpa Dave of Stephanie (Gabriel) Edelson, Allison (Blaine) Hirsch, Melissa Singer, Jessica (Gabriel) Narrett, Emily Langnas, Natalie Langnas, Andrew Luckoff, Matthew Luckoff, Jason Luckoff, and Kaitlyn Luckoff. Adored great-grandfather of Isla Edelson, Milly Edelson, Graham Hirsch, and Charles Narrett. Dear brother of Alvin (Carol) Fishman. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019
