David Forbes



Alger - David G. Forbes age 66 passed away June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura for 27 years. Loving father of Graham (Erin) and Allison (Scott) Morian; proud grandfather of Scott Jr., Elliot, Daniel, Jasper, Emmett and Sawyer; dear brother of Jean (Steve) Collins. Son of George and the late Alma. David is also survived by niece Stephanie, nephew Derek and many other loving family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor David's life.









