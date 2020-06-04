David Forbes
Alger - David G. Forbes age 66 passed away June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura for 27 years. Loving father of Graham (Erin) and Allison (Scott) Morian; proud grandfather of Scott Jr., Elliot, Daniel, Jasper, Emmett and Sawyer; dear brother of Jean (Steve) Collins. Son of George and the late Alma. David is also survived by niece Stephanie, nephew Derek and many other loving family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor David's life.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
