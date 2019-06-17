Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
- - Duncan, David G., age 90, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ada for 20 years. Dear father of David (Suzy Guenther-Lewis) and Jeff (Joni). Loving grandfather of Joshua, Allison, Krysten, Daniel and Jordan. Loving brother of Shelia (Douglas) McBride. David and Ada were Champion Ballroom dancers, he enjoyed a round of golf and watching the Tigers and Red Wings. Visitation Tuesday, June 18 from 2-8pm and Wednesday 9:30am until time of Service 10am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Fraser. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan humane Society.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 17, 2019
