Clinton Township - David Leo Gamache, 90, of Clinton Township, MI died suddenly on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1929 to Edward and Beatrice Gamache in Detroit, MI. David was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Jasman) Gamache and his brothers Donald and Eugene Gamache. David is survived by his sister Mary Gamache, five children, David Jr. (Debra), Cynthia (Jim), Kathi (Kevin), Judy (the late John) and Mark (Jessica). He was World's Greatest Papa to 11 beloved grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David attended Assumption Grotto and Denby High School. Both David and his brother Eugene, joined the Navy and served together on the USS Macomb during the Korean Conflict. He attended Michigan State University and graduated from Wayne State Engineering School in 1963. David spent most of his career at Warren Tank Automotive Command (TACOM). He was a founding member of St. Mathias Catholic Church and St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed coaching both youth hockey and baseball. He helped form the Sterling Heights Hockey League. Visitation at William Sullivan Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica, MI, 48317 on Friday, December 27 from 3-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul of Tarsus, 41300 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township MI, December 28, instate at church 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are appreciated to Turning Point Inc. at turningpointmacomb.org. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019