David Griffiths Loosle
- - Loosle, David Griffiths, age 80 quietly returned home to his Heavenly Father. Born 6 July, 1938 to Reuben and Sylvia Loosle in Logan, UT. Husband to Mary Huber Loosle (deceased 2015). Sealed in Logan Temple March 27, 1964. Later sealed in Salt Lake Temple to Sharon Johnson, Oct. 14, 2019. Loving father of Reed (Kerrie), Kimberly (David) Boehm, Anne (Brian) Kinross, Kristen (Darren) Shirley, Ryan (Doreen) and Nathan (Rebecca). Proud grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 6. Cherished and loved by countless others. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Tuesday 6-8pm. Funeral Service Pending for Wednesday at The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints 31450 Six Mile Rd. Livonia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid. Please visit online guestbook for updated information. Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019