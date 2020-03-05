|
David Hershey
Bloomfield Hills - Age 84, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sally; children, Scott Hershey and Jill Hershey Hoppie; grandchildren, Sarah Coulter (Brad), David Hershey, Julia Peterson (Alex) and great granddaughter, Ellie. Dave will be missed by his many friends and family. Memorial service Saturday, March 7, 11 am (visitation beginning at 10 am) at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020