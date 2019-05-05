|
David Hurst
Canton - David Richmond Hurst, age 79, of Canton, Michigan, entered the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 1, 2019, in Ann Arbor.
David was born on June 2, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to Thomas and Evelyn (Tuttle) Hurst. After graduating Southeastern High School in Detroit, Michigan, in 1957, David joined the United States Navy and served in the submarine division. He then went on to further his education at the University of Idaho and Wayne State University. On July 10, 1965, he married Diane Backing. Together, they had four children. David retired from Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1998.
David is survived by his children Susan, Pamela (David), Steven (Aimee) and Andrew (Angela); his brothers John and Paul (Margie) and by 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn, his beloved wife, Diane, and by his grandson's, Aaron, Andrew and Charlie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, with his son, the Rev. Steven Hurst officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a go fund me account under the name of David Richard Hurst, Canton, MI or to Rayburn Baptist Church, 156 Parkside Loop, Brookeland, TX 75931.
Jesus said to them:
14 "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God[a]; believe also in me. 2 My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. 4 You know the way to the place where I am going."
5 Thomas said to him, "Lord, we don't know where you are going, so how can we know the way?"
6 Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019