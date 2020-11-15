1/1
David J. Andrus
Andrus, David J. Age 70. November 6th, 2020. Beloved Husband of Melania. Loving Father of Michelle (Chris) Culpepper and Heather (Michael) Pienta. Dear Grandfather of Annabelle, Mason & Zachary. Dear Brother of Robert (Marilyn), Scott (Minh), Mark (Barbara), Sue, Kimberly (and the late Ben) Shuler and many nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his Best Friend "Charlie". David was a Retired Senior Master Sergeant having served the United States Air Force for over 23 years. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 5-9PM and Thursday, November 19, 1-9PM. Rosary at 7:00 P.M. At the A.H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren, MI. Instate 11:30AM and Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Faustina Catholic Church,14025 Twelve Mile Rd., Warren, MI.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 13, 2020
Dave was a truly good and great man. He loved God, his family, and his country. Oh, and fishing, trains, and John Wayne. He was my brother in arms and best of all he was my friend. He forever changed my life and the life of all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by all. God bless him.
Bill Nash
Friend
