Andrus, David J. Age 70. November 6th, 2020. Beloved Husband of Melania. Loving Father of Michelle (Chris) Culpepper and Heather (Michael) Pienta. Dear Grandfather of Annabelle, Mason & Zachary. Dear Brother of Robert (Marilyn), Scott (Minh), Mark (Barbara), Sue, Kimberly (and the late Ben) Shuler and many nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his Best Friend "Charlie". David was a Retired Senior Master Sergeant having served the United States Air Force for over 23 years. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 5-9PM and Thursday, November 19, 1-9PM. Rosary at 7:00 P.M. At the A.H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd. Warren, MI. Instate 11:30AM and Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Faustina Catholic Church,14025 Twelve Mile Rd., Warren, MI.