Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
David J. Dumas Obituary
David J. Dumas

Farmington Hills - Age 81 passed away April 19, 2019.Beloved husband of the late Joan for 53 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Eddie) Harrison, Pamela (George) Davis, Michelle Cody and Debby (Sean) Mulherrin; proud grandfather of Gar, Max, David, Jessica, Jadon, William and Emma; dear brother of Margaret Ann Dumas.The Dumas family will receive guests at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, 2:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A Funeral Mass is planned for 10:00 AM (in state 9:30) THURSDAY, April 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorials are suggested to ASPCA.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019
