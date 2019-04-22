|
|
David J. Dumas
Farmington Hills - Age 81 passed away April 19, 2019.Beloved husband of the late Joan for 53 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Eddie) Harrison, Pamela (George) Davis, Michelle Cody and Debby (Sean) Mulherrin; proud grandfather of Gar, Max, David, Jessica, Jadon, William and Emma; dear brother of Margaret Ann Dumas.The Dumas family will receive guests at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, 2:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A Funeral Mass is planned for 10:00 AM (in state 9:30) THURSDAY, April 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorials are suggested to ASPCA.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019