|
|
David John Curcuru
Macomb - David John Curcuru; a retired Macomb County Sheriff Corrections Officer and Army veteran passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 68 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sara. Loving father of Mark. Cherished son of Shirley and the late Sam. Dearest brother of Michael (Joan), Karen Sorgeloos (the late Kevin), Joyce Taubitz, and Sam (Shannon) and brother-in-law of Grace Bologna (Paul), Thomas Leto (Marianne), and Joanie Mulroy (Kevin). He is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, remaining family, and friends. After retirement, David became a very active volunteer at the former Bon Secours Hospital (now Beaumont Grosse Pointe) and for Notre Dame High School. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019; Instate 9:00am until the time of Mass 10:00am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores. Military honors provided by the Army will take place following Mass.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019