Macomb Township - Age 61, of Macomb Township, MI passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Macomb McLaren Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1959 in Mount Pleasant, MI to Gordon and Charlene Kobs (nee Sargent). David has worked as a Journeyman Glazier for Miller Architectural Glass, Inc. He enjoyed fishing, cycling, roller skating, hockey, hunting, reading and all sorts of games. David was an avid builder and tinkerer. He worked in many professions all around metro Detroit. Additionally, David frequently hung around many local shops related to his hobbies (bike, record, and outdoor shops) and loved to make friends. He had a passion for music, making people laugh, and chocolate. David was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed and forever remembered. He belonged to Make-A-Wish, THA, WAM Bike Ride and the Rink Rats. David is survived by his wife Joann Marie Kobs whom he married on November 12, 1986. Also his daughter Melissa (Jim) Bellamy of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, son Ryan (Natara Elliott) Schultz of South Beloit, IL, son Daniel (Marianne Elizalde) Kobs of Fraser, MI; his father Gordon Kobs; brother Steven Kobs, brother Gary (Renee) Kobs; 5 grandchildren, Lucas Bellamy, Bryan Bellamy, Millicent Bellamy, Dallas Elliott-Schultz, Olivia Elizalde and 20 nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his mother Charlene Kobs. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home in Utica, MI. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to https://makeawishmichigan.donordrive.com/participant/2174 and you may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
