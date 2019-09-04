Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Brighton - David John Orndorf passed away surrounded by his family on August 31st, 2019. He was 68 years old.

He is survived by his wife Pat, of 33 years; daughter, Angela (Michael) Cavasin; grandchildren, Chloe Orndorf, Isabelle Cavasin, and Brendan Cavasin; siblings, Sam (Bill) Broucek, and Craig (Judi) Orndorf; also many extended family and dear friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Jean Orndorf; siblings, Bill, Ron, Roger, Richard, and Robert Orndorf.

A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St. Brighton, on Thursday, September 5th, at 11 AM and gathering to begin at 10 AM. Burial at Fairview Cemetery following immediately. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4th, from 2-7 PM.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Melanoma Research Foundation P.O. Box 759329 Baltimore, MD 21275-9329

For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
