David Kingwill
St. Clair Shores - age 79. February 9, 2020.
Loving husband of Marian for 56 years. Beloved father of Pamela Papworth, Jane (John) Bourget, and Sara (Doug) Zimmers. Grandfather of Nicholas, Amy, Jennifer, Jack, and Drew. Brother of James (Helen), and the late Stephen, and Kathleen Postma.
Visitation in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Thursday, February 13 from 4 to 7 pm.
Funeral service at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms on Friday, February 14th at 1:00.
