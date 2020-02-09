Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kingwill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Kingwill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Kingwill Obituary
David Kingwill

St. Clair Shores - age 79. February 9, 2020.

Loving husband of Marian for 56 years. Beloved father of Pamela Papworth, Jane (John) Bourget, and Sara (Doug) Zimmers. Grandfather of Nicholas, Amy, Jennifer, Jack, and Drew. Brother of James (Helen), and the late Stephen, and Kathleen Postma.

Visitation in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Thursday, February 13 from 4 to 7 pm.

Funeral service at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms on Friday, February 14th at 1:00.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -