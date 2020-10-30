1/1
David L. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Snyder

Virginia Beach, VA - formerly of Commerce Twp. MI, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 11, 1948. Dave is survived by his children, Melissa Madsen (Steve) and Glenn (Jennifer) and four grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Nicole, and Kimberly. He is also survived by his brother Lee Snyder of Caledonia, MI. Nieces Dawn, Vicki and Leslie and Nephews Chad and Derek. David was a retired sheet metal worker from Union Local #80. He loved watching and playing golf. He was also involved in bowling leagues at Wonderland Lanes in Commerce Twp. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 5 - 8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy (248) 362-2500. Funeral Service, Saturday, November 7, 12 Noon at the funeral home.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved