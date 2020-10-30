David L. SnyderVirginia Beach, VA - formerly of Commerce Twp. MI, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 11, 1948. Dave is survived by his children, Melissa Madsen (Steve) and Glenn (Jennifer) and four grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Nicole, and Kimberly. He is also survived by his brother Lee Snyder of Caledonia, MI. Nieces Dawn, Vicki and Leslie and Nephews Chad and Derek. David was a retired sheet metal worker from Union Local #80. He loved watching and playing golf. He was also involved in bowling leagues at Wonderland Lanes in Commerce Twp. Visitation, Friday, November 6, 5 - 8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy (248) 362-2500. Funeral Service, Saturday, November 7, 12 Noon at the funeral home.View obituary and sign tribute wall at