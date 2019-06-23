|
David M. Gazel
Taylor - Gazel, David M. June 21, 2019. Age 75 of Taylor. Loving father of Kathy (Scott) Gazel-Gagnier and Keith (Kim) Gazel. Dear former husband of Gail Gazel. Dear brother of Carol (Roger) Bechtol. David was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Gazel. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on David's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019