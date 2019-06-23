Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gazel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Gazel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David M. Gazel Obituary
David M. Gazel

Taylor - Gazel, David M. June 21, 2019. Age 75 of Taylor. Loving father of Kathy (Scott) Gazel-Gagnier and Keith (Kim) Gazel. Dear former husband of Gail Gazel. Dear brother of Carol (Roger) Bechtol. David was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Gazel. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on David's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now