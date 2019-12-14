|
|
David M. LaMaire
David M. LaMaire passed away Sunday morning, 4/21/19. He was born and raised on the Lower Eastside of Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton E. LaMaire.
Dave attended school at St. Charles, the Salesian Academy graduated from East Catholic H.S. He moved to Florida in 1978 with his brothers where he helped create a successful commercial diving company. Dave was one of the gifted persons who could build or fix anything. His hobbies were reading, star gazing from his custom astronomy trailer and building custom remote controlled ships. Dave was a free spirit with a big heart. He will be very missed by all who knew him. David leaves behind family and too many friends to list. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th, 2020 at Dossin Great Lakes Museum, Belle Isle, Detroit, 48207 from 10:00 am to 12:30pm. Friends and family are welcome to join us as we celebrate his life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2019