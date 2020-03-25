Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
To be announced at a later date
A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida and in Michigan at a later date.
David McBride


1938 - 2020
David McBride Obituary
David McBride

David McBride was born on August 15, 1938 and passed on March 20, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara; children Michael (Jill) McBride, Pam (Russ) Miller, Keri Dutton and 8 grandchildren. David was born in Michigan. David co-founded and built a Title Insurance Company in Michigan until retiring to FL. Private cremation is under the care of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Visit www.brownfuneralhome.com for full listing.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
