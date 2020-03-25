|
|
David McBride
David McBride was born on August 15, 1938 and passed on March 20, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara; children Michael (Jill) McBride, Pam (Russ) Miller, Keri Dutton and 8 grandchildren. David was born in Michigan. David co-founded and built a Title Insurance Company in Michigan until retiring to FL. Private cremation is under the care of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Visit www.brownfuneralhome.com for full listing.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020