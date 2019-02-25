|
|
David Mendelson
Lathrup Village - David Mendelson, 85, of Lathrup Village, died February 22, 2019. He is survived by his, wife, Mary Mendelson; sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Dr. Seymour Berman; daughters, Karen Mendelson, Linda Mendelson; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Beryl Mendelson ; grandchild, Anna Mendelson; David was the son of the late Morris and the late Esther Mendelson. He had an unshakeable will to survive no matter what the circumstances, but, like a cat, he finally ran out of of lives, and died at home, as he wished, under hospice care. SERVICES TUESDAY 11:00AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL FARMINGTON HILLS 248-406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY, FERNDALE or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 25, 2019