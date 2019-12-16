|
David Michael Swoboda
David Michael Swoboda (aviation callsigns Swobes and Vulture), age 59, died on November 30, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Dave was born in Palm Springs, California on July 30, 1960 to Frank and Rene (DuCharme) Swoboda.
During his childhood, Dave lived in Greendale, Wisconsin, Bellevue, Washington, and Birmingham, Michigan. Dave graduated from Ernest W. Seaholm High School in 1978 and then accepted a four-year U.S. Navy ROTC scholarship and attended the University of Notre Dame where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. Though undersized, he walked-on the football team, bulked up, and eventually earned playing time on special teams.
After college graduation, Dave's naval commitment put him in the back seat of the aircraft carrier-based F-14 Tomcat where he excelled as a radar intercept officer (RIO). Dave got to "see the world" via the USS Enterprise and in 1998 participated in Operation Praying Mantis in the Persian Gulf. After seven years of active duty with a long stint in Miramar, California, he moved to Houston, Texas and spent ten years as a flight control systems engineer for NASA Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center working on propulsion and orbital maneuvering systems for the space shuttle. Dave also flew in the naval reserves for almost 10 years and retired from military service in 1998.
While in California, Dave earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from the University of California San Diego. He then tried the self-employment route and used his analytical mind in various endeavors including options trading and poker. He ultimately decided that being a commercial jet pilot was his calling and flew ERJ-175s out of San Francisco.
Dave loved aviation and logged thousands of flight hours in 26 types of civilian and military aircraft. He found great joy in flying gliders and spent numerous hours soaring above the Sierra Nevada mountain range. To help support his gliding hobby, he was a tow plane pilot for the local soaring club. Driving open wheel race cars also fueled Dave's pursuit of adventure. He was an accomplished automobile mechanic, enjoyed working on kit airplanes, and was a great resource for technical troubleshooting.
While he often displayed a rugged exterior, Dave had a sweet and gentle heart and demonstrated decency. He will be missed - blue skies, Vulture.
In memory, please reach out to someone in need or contribute to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (www.bbrfoundation.org). Please specify Dave's name in the "Tribute/Memorial" section after selecting "Donate Now".
Dave is survived by his siblings Janet (Jerry) Pasco of Beverly Hills, Michigan, Susan (Jim) Peters of Goodrich, Michigan, Paul (Diane) Swoboda of Powell, Ohio and step family Delores (Terry) Hill of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Scott (Jamie) Stevens of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kenneth Stevens of Morris Plains, New Jersey.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019