O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
David Michael Thomas


1967 - 2019
- - David Michael Thomas,who was known to family and friends as "Bunny," passed away suddenly July 11, 2019.

David was born December 22, 1967.

He graduated from Livonia's Stevenson High School with the class of 1986.

David was preceded in death by his father, Michael Thomas, and his mother, Geanne. Also preceded in death by his wife Rhonda .

David is survived by his six siblings, Michelle, Deborah, Mabyn, Mike, Martine, and John, and 11 nieces and nephew's.

Family requests donations to the Humane Society or Animal Rescues in David's name.

Arrangements have been taken care of by O'Brien Sullivan funeral home in Novi Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
