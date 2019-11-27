Services
West Bloomfield - David Moscow, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 26 November 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years of Shirley Moscow. Cherished father of Michael (Robin) Moscow, Rick (Shirleen) Moscow, and Debbie (Milt) Stern. Proud grandfather of Jeff (Louisa) Moscow, Kelly (Joe) Gabry, Noah (Danielle) Stern, Zack (Aliza) Stern, Max Stern, Garrett Moscow, and the late Scott Moscow. Adoring great-grandfather of Miles, Dylan, Mitchell, and Mila. Loving brother of Cyril (the late Rona) Moscow, and Sandra (Alan) Eidelman. Dear brother-in-law of Marvin (Sandy) Sheplow. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 12:00 P.M. FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
