David N. Madgy Obituary
David N. Madgy

Franklin - Dr. David N Madgy, 61, of Franklin, Michigan, died on 09 March 2019. Loving and proud father of triplets, Danielle Madgy, Devin Madgy and the late Dylon Jason Madgy; Devoted son of the late Max and the late Phyllis Madgy; Dear Brother of Elyse Friedman and Barbara (Sheldon) Cohn; Uncle of Victoria Friedman (Pablo Cantero), Anthony Friedman , Jonathan Cohn and Jeremy Cohn. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. MONDAY MARCH 11, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 11, 2019
