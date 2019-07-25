Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Clair Shores - David Stanley Poprawski, born April 15, 1951 passed away on July 18, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Precious son, to the late Stanley and Celia (Kowalski) Poprawski. Loving brother, to Linda (Bob) Humphreys and their children Robert and Evelyn (Danny) Rivera and their children Pierce and Elise. Dearest soulmate, helpmate, and best friend for 32 years to his beloved wife, Susan. Treasured "DAD" to: Amy (Charles) Moss, Joseph Edmunds, Lawrence (Sherry) Edmunds, the late Arthur Edmunds, and former daughter-in-law Lana Wilde. Gampy, Papa, and Grandpa also survived by his "Super Stars", grandchildren: Erica Moss, Justine (Mike) Maluchnik, Aaron Edmunds, Trevor Edmunds, Megan Edmunds, Haley Edmunds, Emily Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds and her fiancé Jonathon Leitch, Larry (Emily) Barber, Alexander (Kelli) Edmunds, and Gabrielle Wilde. Also missing G G are his "Little Stars" Troy and Roman Maluchnik and Finn Edmunds. David also will be loved and missed by numerous other family and friends. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Please no flowers. www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019
