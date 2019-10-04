Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
David R. Kruszewski

David R. Kruszewski Obituary
David R. Kruszewski

David passed away on September 30, 2019, at the age of 80.

Loving husband of the late Margaret for 44 years. Dear father of Anne Newcomer (Paul), Steven (Shawn) and Gregory (Mary). Proud grandfather of Jack, Erin, Grace, Erica and Olivia. Cherished brother of Susan Hardy (the late John) and George (Ann). Close companion of Sharon Kinane.

Family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12 Noon until the time of service at 5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorials to ALS of Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy., Ste. 100, Southfield, MI 48075.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
