David R. Kruszewski
David passed away on September 30, 2019, at the age of 80.
Loving husband of the late Margaret for 44 years. Dear father of Anne Newcomer (Paul), Steven (Shawn) and Gregory (Mary). Proud grandfather of Jack, Erin, Grace, Erica and Olivia. Cherished brother of Susan Hardy (the late John) and George (Ann). Close companion of Sharon Kinane.
Family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12 Noon until the time of service at 5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorials to ALS of Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy., Ste. 100, Southfield, MI 48075.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019