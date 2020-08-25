David Ramirez
David Ramirez, age 58, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born February 21, 1962 in Detroit to his mother Jessie Maciel who preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Francisco Maciel.
David graduated from Ecorse High School and attended Henry Ford Community College where he enjoyed playing tennis. David along with Dana Delo raised two wonderful sons, Kosta (Cara) Ramirez of Novi and Dimitrius (girlfriend Alyssa) Ramirez of Dearborn. He spent the majority of his career working in the auto industry for Chrysler as a CAD administrator and Roush as a Product Modeler. David enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, watching his boys play sports, going out to eat, especially trying new Mexican restaurants, as well as watching movies, golfing, bowling, and running marathons. He coached girls' and boys' tennis at Divine Child High School. David is survived by his sisters; Mary Linda (Benjamin) Lopez of Elgin, IL and Rosemary Muniz of Detroit, and partner of 19 years Anne Ramirez. Beloved uncle to Rosa Maricruz (Omar) Velazquez, Artemio (Shella) Muniz, Francisco (Diana) Maciel, Crystal (Jaime) Quintana, Ydolina Castañeda, Ben Lopez, Marcos Muniz, Michael Lopez. Godfather to Ydolina Castañeda and Jessica Gomez. Great-uncle and friend to many. David's family will be receiving visitors at a viewing on Friday August 28, 2020 from 1pm to 8 pm at Molnar Funeral Home, 14032 Northline Rd. Southgate, Michigan.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. Andre Bessette Parish 4250 W. Jefferson Ave. Ecorse, Michigan at 10am on Saturday August 29, 2020. Attendance will be limited to 200 people. Burial will be at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery 18303 Allen Rd. Brownstown, Michigan immediately following the mass. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Angelical Stepping Ground Child Family Development Center, 4380 W. Jefferson Ave. Ecorse, MI 48229
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com