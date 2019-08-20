|
David Richard Barnett
Addison - DAVID RICHARD BARNETT, age 59, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, MI.
He was born on June 10, 1960 in Detroit, the son of Richard L. and Betty H. Barnett. David is survived by one sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Flannery of Weidman, MI. David was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at
brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019