David Ross "Dave" McKay
David "Dave" Ross McKay

- - McKay, David "Dave" Ross, age 65, of Birmingham, Michigan passed away at home June 8, 2020. David was born on August 24, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan and was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Evelyn, his sister Laura and brother Mike. He is survived by his son Wesley, sister Sharron Maier (Bill) of Lansing, five nieces and nephews and his ex-wife and friend Terri McKay. At this time, the family has chosen to grieve privately. They are thankful for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Thank You.
