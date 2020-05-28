David Rotan
Rochester Hills - David Rotan, 82, of Rochester Hills passed away peacefully May 25, 2020. He was born June 12, 1937, in Covington, Kentucky. He graduated from Miami University in Ohio, the first in his family to earn a college degree. After finding his footing in the world, he married his wife of 42 years, Jane, and started a family. They moved from Ohio to West Virginia to Michigan during his decades-long career as a sales manager with the Chevrolet division of General Motors. His family was the love of his life. Dave was an active man, who enjoyed golf and baseball. In his later years, he was a fixture in the neighborhood, walking his dog Barney every day. He loved music, travel and reading. Dave is survived by his daughters Jill (Tracy) Wagner, Leslie (Darrel) Ellis, Kate (John) Kellogg, his sister Jackie Hutchins and grandchildren Greta, Gabriel and Alair. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Rotan, his brother Michael Rotan, his mother Alberta Rotan and his dad Jack Rotan. Please visit www.pixleyfh.com for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ruth Ellis Center located at 77 Victor St., Highland Park, MI 48203. www.ruthelliscenter.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.