Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lazarus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David S. Lazarus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David S. Lazarus Obituary
David S. Lazarus

Farmington Hills - David S. Lazarus, 68, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Lazarus. Son of the late Morris and the late Rhea Lazarus. Cherished brother of Leslie Lazarus. SERVICE 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now