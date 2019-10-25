|
|
David S. Lazarus
Farmington Hills - David S. Lazarus, 68, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Lazarus. Son of the late Morris and the late Rhea Lazarus. Cherished brother of Leslie Lazarus. SERVICE 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019