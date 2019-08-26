Services
Muir Brothers Funeral Home
225 N Main St
Imlay City, MI 48444
(810) 724-8285
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Muir Brothers Funeral Home
225 N Main St
Imlay City, MI 48444
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muir Brothers Funeral Home
225 N Main St
Imlay City, MI 48444
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
700 Maple Vista
Imlay City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Schipono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Schipono


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Schipono Obituary
David Schipono

Imlay City - David Schipono, 69, Imlay City, MI; died Friday, August 23, 2019, in Troy, MI. Beloved husband of Diane (Rankin) Schipono; Dearest father of Celeste (Wesley) Coller of Pasadena, CA, Janeen (Jason) Day of Venice, FL, and Zachary Schipono of Long Beach, CA; brother of Candy (Floyd) Madrazo of Imlay City, MI; 3 grandchildren. A co-owner of Village Barn Carpet Store in Imlay City for 40+ years. Memorial Mass 11:00 am Tuesday, August 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Imlay City, MI. Visiting: 2-5 & 6-8 pm Monday, August 26 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. muirbrothersfh.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now