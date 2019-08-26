|
|
David Schipono
Imlay City - David Schipono, 69, Imlay City, MI; died Friday, August 23, 2019, in Troy, MI. Beloved husband of Diane (Rankin) Schipono; Dearest father of Celeste (Wesley) Coller of Pasadena, CA, Janeen (Jason) Day of Venice, FL, and Zachary Schipono of Long Beach, CA; brother of Candy (Floyd) Madrazo of Imlay City, MI; 3 grandchildren. A co-owner of Village Barn Carpet Store in Imlay City for 40+ years. Memorial Mass 11:00 am Tuesday, August 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Imlay City, MI. Visiting: 2-5 & 6-8 pm Monday, August 26 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. muirbrothersfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 26, 2019