David Silverstein
Southfield - David Silverstein, 69, died on September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years of Deborah Silverstein. Cherished father of Lauren (Rebecca Feldman) Silverstein. Loving brother of Michael (Karen) Silverstein and Susan (James) Walker. Devoted son of Evelyn Goff and the late Louis Silverstein. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 1:00 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
248-569-0020
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.