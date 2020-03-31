|
David Stofer
Novi - Age 97, of Novi, died March 22, 2020.
An army veteran, he was with the 553rd Heavy Pontoon Battalion and received 4 Bronze Stars.
Beloved son of the late Anna and the late Louis Stofer. Devoted brother of the late Bess (late Harold) Levitt, late Ida (late Donald) Wexler and the late Julius Stofer.
Cherished uncle of Larry (Susan) Levitt, Robert Levitt and Dr. Neil (Dr. Judith Bateman) Levitt. Dear cousin of Charles (late Sheila) Mudryk and their children,
Alan and Linda Mudryk, Andi Mudryk and the late Cindy Mudryk. Services and interment were held. Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020