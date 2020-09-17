David Stuart Ogg, Jr.
- - September 12, 2020, age 89. Of Troy, formerly of Port Huron. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Carole Ann Seaton (Thomas) and Debra Ogg. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca Seaton (Kyle Stewart) and Kimberly Cloonan (Brian). Great grandfather of Henry, Matthew and Ivy. Services have been held. Memorial tributes appreciated to either the Alzheimer's Association
or National Kidney Foundation
. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
