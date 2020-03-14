|
|
David W. Mundorf
Alpena - formerly of Livonia, age 82, March 12, 2020. Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol; devoted sons, Todd (Kris) and Scott (Amanda); cherished granddaughters, Molly, Emily and Meadow; and his brother-in-law, Gary (Wendy) Crabtree. Funeral ceremony Wednesday, March 18, 10:00 am, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm. Interment Glen Eden, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Parkinson's Foundation. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020