Resources
More Obituaries for David Mundorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Mundorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Mundorf Obituary
David W. Mundorf

Alpena - formerly of Livonia, age 82, March 12, 2020. Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol; devoted sons, Todd (Kris) and Scott (Amanda); cherished granddaughters, Molly, Emily and Meadow; and his brother-in-law, Gary (Wendy) Crabtree. Funeral ceremony Wednesday, March 18, 10:00 am, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 pm. Interment Glen Eden, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Parkinson's Foundation. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -