David W. Sherman
West Bloomfield - DAVID W. SHERMAN , age 73, passed away August 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Adrina Sherman. Dearest father of Aram (Amanda) Sherman, Stefanie (Mark) Coburn. Lorig (William) Bishop. Loving grandfather of Jack, Peter, David, Lucie, Mary, Ani and Michael. Dear brother of Dennis (Rose) Sherman and Dale (Sara) Sherman. Brother-in-law of Arlene (Gary) Aidem, Alice (the late Bob) Churukian, and their families. Visitation Saturday from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 11:00am in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester (at Coolidge Rd) Troy, MI. Private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be sent to either Michigan United Conservation Club at www.mucc.org
or America Heart Association
at www.heart,org. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View his obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com